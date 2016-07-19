RSS

Tokyo

Authors Bill Mesler and H. James Cleaves II of A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life explore, with eloquence and understanding, the path of science from the discovery of the microscopic world through the... more

Jul 19, 2016 1:23 PM Books

vgad_pressurecast96.jpg.jpe

Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18466.jpe

Sukiyabashi Jiro, the tiny sushi bar tucked into a Tokyo subway station, is a neatly framed mirror of its owner... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s Complete Works of William Shakesepare (Abridged) is roughly 25 years of age in 2012.  The theatre/sketch comedy hybrid out of California has become a huge hit all over the world and continues to be produced vari.. more

Jan 17, 2012 8:31 PM Theater

blogimage12063.jpe

Milwaukee’s Labor Day parade will include a labor of love, courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT). The second annual All-City People’s Parade will be part of the Sept. 6 Labor Day celebrations—and it’s all free, rain or shine. more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Kanda Shrine, a Shinto shrine near Tokyo’s version of Silicon Valley, does a brisk b Wired ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES