tom barrett
Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Police Protection Is for Everyone
Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more
Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week
On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Milwaukee: The Economic Engine that Powers Wisconsin
In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more
Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Community Asks for Different Policing Strategies, Not More Cops
“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Milwaukee Small Business Week Brings the Community Together
Milwaukee’s small business community is an ecosystem ofinterconnected business owners, employees and customers. There is an understoodvalue in supporting a local business owned and operated by someone who’s a partof the community.Until recent.. more
Apr 29, 2016 2:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Vote for Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor
Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
City of Milwaukee’s Holiday Drive Supporting Service Men and Women
The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Common Ground’s $30 Million Winning Strategy
Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments