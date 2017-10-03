RSS

Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Saving Our Democracy

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more

Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more

Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Around MKE

In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more

Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Expresso 3 Comments

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more

Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 10 Comments

“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more

Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM News Features 4 Comments

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Milwaukee’s small business community is an ecosystem ofinterconnected business owners, employees and customers. There is an understoodvalue in supporting a local business owned and operated by someone who’s a partof the community.Until recent.. more

Apr 29, 2016 2:49 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM News

On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM News Features 1 Comments

The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso

Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM News Features 6 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

