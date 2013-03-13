Tom Bosley
Catholic Mysteries
It’sfortuitous: as millions of eyes turn toward a chimney at the Sistine Chapel,“Father Dowling Mysteries: The Final Season” is finally out on DVD. The five-discset represents episodes from 1990-1991—nostalgia for people looking.. more
Mar 13, 2013 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
More TV Mysteries
Nowadays, a TV detective show featuring a Roman Catholic priest (and his nun sidekick) as the sleuths might have a sinister edge. But back in the '80s, the “Father Dowling Mysteries” basked in innocence. The episodes on the Second Season DVD show .. more
Jul 23, 2012 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mystery Priest
Good acting was the leaven that made the “Father Dowling Mysteries” rise above banality. The show's 1987 first season, out Feb. 7 on DVD, features the endearingly personable performances of veteran Tom Bosley (Mr. Cunningham from “Happy Days”) as .. more
Jan 27, 2012 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Truth in Fiction
Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” might be the catchiest piece of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky,,Today more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee