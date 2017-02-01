RSS

Tom Brady

This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more

Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Around MKE

It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

