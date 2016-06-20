Tom Clark
Stories For A Summer’s Night at Fusion
I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Music for Strings & Things
With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
The People Speak
Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
M&I Bank Annual Holiday Display
The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays