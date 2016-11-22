Tom Crawford
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Here's the 2016 Jazz in the Park Schedule
Mar 14, 2016 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE Celebrates Their 35th Anniversary
A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more
Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Father-Son Radio Play on WMSE
Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
WMSE’s Weekend Warriors
Many of WMSE’s volunteer DJs have been with the station for decades. more
Sep 1, 2015 5:52 PM Colleen DuVall A&E Feature
A World Music DJ (Or Something)
Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more
Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Soul of Silence
Milwaukee’sMark G.E. has been a musician and a cable TV host, but with “Soul Chamber” heshines under his third hat, filmmaker. A short film in color-tinted black andwhite, “Soul Chamber” is an almost silent movie with intertitl.. more
Nov 3, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Classical Music Ensemble
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009