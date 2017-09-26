RSS

Tom Cruise

americanmade.widea.jpg

American Made is a fast-paced film that does little to reveal the person behind its protagonist. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM , Film Clips

katemara.jpg.jpe

In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Film Clips

film_missionimpossible.jpg.jpe

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation is the best film in the Mission Impossible franchise. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:14 PM Film Reviews

vacation-01-1024.jpg.jpe

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM Film Clips

edge.jpg.jpe

The specter of alien invasion has haunted the human imagination since H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds. Drawn from Japanese pulp fiction, Edge of Tomorrow restates Wells’ premise: beings advanced enough to cross interplanetary space have the k... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:39 AM Film Reviews

Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more

Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM Film Clips

Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more

Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM Film Clips

Anything that ever found an audience will receive a second and probably even a third act. “Mission Impossible,” a clever TV show from the spy-mad \'60s, was the inspiration for the big budget Tom Cruise movies of the \'90s and the \'00s. In b.. more

Nov 17, 2011 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Rain Man is probably the best road picture of the past half century, not just for the cool vintage car and the scenery it passes through, but for being a true journey of discovery. One more thing: Rain Man might stand as one of the few classic Hol.. more

Apr 13, 2011 12:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5008.jpe

Plastic Beach, the third album from Gorillaz, features contribution from, among many others, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Lou Reed, Mark E. Smith and The Clash’s Mick Jones and Paul Simonon. That dazzling guest list, however, ecl.. more

Mar 9, 2010 2:30 PM On Music

Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 11 when theoutdoor movie is Caddy Shack! Che... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

blogimage6763.jpe

The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The w... more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5008.jpe

As if guided by evil voices, Hitler rose remarkably from nobody artist to master of Europe Valkyrie ,Film more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Tom Cruise looks a bit stiff in an eye patch and a Nazi uniform in the trailer for Valkyrie, but we’ll withhold judgment until seeing the movie after its release next month. Meanwhile, a new documentary gives the facts behind the subject of Cruis.. more

Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Speculation of devious activities bythis current administration has gone on for many year Couples in Trouble ,Letters more

May 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES