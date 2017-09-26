Tom Cruise
Film Clips: Sept. 28, 2017
American Made is a fast-paced film that does little to reveal the person behind its protagonist. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lisa Miller, Brian Boyle Film Clips
Film Clips: June 8, 2017
In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation is the best film in the Mission Impossible franchise. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:14 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.30.15
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Edge of Tomorrow
The specter of alien invasion has haunted the human imagination since H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds. Drawn from Japanese pulp fiction, Edge of Tomorrow restates Wells’ premise: beings advanced enough to cross interplanetary space have the k... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:39 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 5
Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: April 18
Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more
Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Mission Impossible '88
Anything that ever found an audience will receive a second and probably even a third act. “Mission Impossible,” a clever TV show from the spy-mad \'60s, was the inspiration for the big budget Tom Cruise movies of the \'90s and the \'00s. In b.. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rain Man
Rain Man is probably the best road picture of the past half century, not just for the cool vintage car and the scenery it passes through, but for being a true journey of discovery. One more thing: Rain Man might stand as one of the few classic Hol.. more
Apr 13, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gorillaz's Disappointing Plastic Beach and the Powers of Branding
Plastic Beach, the third album from Gorillaz, features contribution from, among many others, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Lou Reed, Mark E. Smith and The Clash’s Mick Jones and Paul Simonon. That dazzling guest list, however, ecl.. more
Mar 9, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Caddy Shack (9/11)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 11 when theoutdoor movie is Caddy Shack! Che... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content 1 Comments
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The w... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Plot Against Hitler
As if guided by evil voices, Hitler rose remarkably from nobody artist to master of Europe Valkyrie ,Film more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Operation Valkyrie
Tom Cruise looks a bit stiff in an eye patch and a Nazi uniform in the trailer for Valkyrie, but we’ll withhold judgment until seeing the movie after its release next month. Meanwhile, a new documentary gives the facts behind the subject of Cruis.. more
Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Now is the time to either clear Bush and Cheney's names or get t
May 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments