Tom Hammer
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Excellent Symphony at UWM
The UWM Symphony Orchestra is performing three classical pieces under the baton of Margery Deutsh. Leading off is Sergei Prokofiev's 'Classical' Symphony No. 1. Born in Sontsouka, Ukraine in 1891, Prokofiev was, like Mozart, a child prodi... more
Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Classical Music
'Fireworks' at the MSO
There will be no shortage of pyrotechnics at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as guest conductor Christopher Seaman leads Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks, which opens with a French overture and includes a bourrée and two minuets. Fol... more
Mar 22, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Classical Music
‘For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only!’
Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books
Chrysler’s Quest for the Turbine Car
As a child in the ’60s, I knew that innovations and wonders abounded, and I had no doubt that at some point technology would ensure that cars would fly. While that dream never materialized, the next best thing did: a jet-turbine car that wo... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books
Anthology ‘Bitten’ By Love and Lust
The first story, Sera Gamble's "The Devil's Invisible Scissors," launches this b Bitten ,Books more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 1 Comments
The Future’s So Bright, I Can’t Bear To Look (Nation Books/The Perseus Books Group), by Tom Tomorrow
If laughter is the best medicine, then prepare for a healthy dose of healing with Tom Tomorrow's new collection of "This Modern World" comic strips, where President Bush and Vice President C,Books more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 4 Comments
Point No Point
A man's bloated, naked body is found floating in Lake Pepin at about the same t,Books more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books
Milwaukee Ghosts (Schiffer Books)
From North Avenue to the South Side, from Shorewood to Brookfield, the MilwaukeeGhosts ,Books more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 3 Comments