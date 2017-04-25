Tom Hanks
Film Clips: April 27, 2017
The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more
Apr 25, 2017 Lisa Miller
Film Clips 10.27
Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Don Brown series of novels. Inferno is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. more
Oct 25, 2016
The Miracle on the Hudson
Tothe public he was a hero but the “experts” began to second-guess hissplit-second decision. Starring Tom Hanks as the pilot who saved his passengersand crew when he brought a crippled airliner down on the Hudson River, S.. more
Sep 9, 2016 David Luhrssen
Bridge of Spies
In Bridge of Spies, Director Steven Spielberg and his screenwriters invented within the confines of their source book, Strangers on a Bridge, in which an American insurance lawyer recounts his role in negotiating a U2 pilot’s release in exc... more
Oct 20, 2015 David Luhrssen
Film Clips 10.13.15
Set between 1957 and 1962 and based on a true story, Bridge of Spies casts Tom Hanks as insurance lawyer James B. Donovan. He agrees to defend Russian spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) and persuades the court to spare Abel’s life in case he’ll... more
Oct 13, 2015
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 David Luhrssen
Captain Phillips
It’s easy to forget that the guy under the graying beard in Captain Phillips is Tom Hanks. Drainedof his everyman smirk, that ironic shrug suggesting that he’s having a goodtime being a Hollywood star, Hanks disappears e.. more
Nov 3, 2013
Film Clips: Oct. 8
Captain Phillips is based on the true story of an American captain whose freighter is hijacked by Somali pirates. It’s 2009 when Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) is at the helm of an enormous container ship headed for Kenya. He spots a pair of ... more
Oct 8, 2013
Cloud Atlas
Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski siblings were the hottest things in cinema at the end of the last century. Tykwer’s Run Lola Run was an adrenaline-pounding indie breakout and the Wachowskis’ The Matrix is still being... more
Oct 29, 2012 David Luhrssen
Renaissance’s ‘Enfrascada’ Conjures Comedic Rapport
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more
Oct 25, 2012 Russ Bickerstaff
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 Russ Bickerstaff
Larry Crowne
Every summer Hollywood releases at least one major motion picture for grown-ups. This year's contender, Larry Crowne, sports all-star casting with the always agreeable... more
Jul 5, 2011 David Luhrssen
‘The Horror! The Horror!’
Like video games, rap and rock ’n’ roll, comic books were once the object of moral panic and scrutiny from congressional committees and public watchdogs. The genuinely concerned and the professional busybodies weren’t worried about &ldqu more
Nov 30, 2010 David Luhrssen
Chris DeMay w/ Conrad Plymouth
Milwaukee singer-songwriter Chris DeMay spent the bulk of the decade with the Chicago/Milwaukee alt-country outfit West of Rome, which recorded with Wilco visionary Jay Bennett, Juniper Tar more
Jan 29, 2010
Charlie Wilson's War
Although no one noticed at the time, the world was changed one night in 1980. The geopolitical balance began to shift when Charles Wilson, a wily if undistinguished Congressman from Texas, looked up from his hot tub in a Las Vegas suite, where he.. more
Dec 25, 2007
The Musical Box @ The Riverside Theater
December 13, 2007 Theversion of Genesis that recently wrapped up a North American Laurin Fedora—is that your real name? ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 13, 2007 Michael Popke