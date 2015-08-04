Tom Hardy
Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Thirty years after the franchise began, George Miller brings us the post-apocalyptic Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. more
May 15, 2015 1:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
'Child 44'
Tom Rob Smith’s 480-page potboiler is adapted to the screen, Child 44, starring Tom Hardy as a war hero turned undercover policeman in Stalin’s Russia. more
Apr 15, 2015 11:30 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Drop
Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even... more
Sep 10, 2014 2:18 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Locke’s Long Night’s Journey
A film set entirelyin a moving vehicle—and consisting of one man’s series of cell phoneconversations with coworkers, family and companions—could be a terrible bore.And yet, director Steven Knight ( EasternPromises ) make.. more
Jul 19, 2014 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews