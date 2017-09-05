Tom Jones
Sinatra Swings at the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Off the Wall's 'Roadside' Musical
Off the Wall Theatre's production of the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt musical Roadside is given the strange position of trying to cram the vastness of the Old West onto one of the smallest stages in town. Despite there being no real reason why ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Fall Kids Classes
As the father of a talented four month old girl, I can’t wait to introduce her to the stage. The First Stage Children’s Theatre is a great opportunity to give kids a chance to develop an understanding of performance firsthand, but Sunset Playhou.. more
Aug 25, 2011 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
From Milwaukee to Vegas and Back Again
In a career spanning more than half a century, Milwaukee’s Richard Eliot has played guitar on recordings by Elvis Presley and Perry Como, Patti Page and Harry James. He went on tour with Sammy Davis Jr. and Shirley MacLaine. And during his ... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Tom Jones Goes Gospel
Tom Jones' latest record, Praise & Blame, is tellingly being released through Lost Highway, the country label for which Johnny Cash recorded his late-life American albums, and it's every bit as streamlined as those Cash records, stripping Jones of.. more
Jul 27, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tom Jones
It’s not the type of moment that brings Emmy voters to tears, but by the standards of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” it was pretty touching: In the final episode, Will Smith joins Carlton in dancing to his nerdy cousin’s favorite s more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 9 - July 15
2009 ComedySportz World Championship @ ComedySportz, 7 p.m. Itsounds like the setup to a bad joke—and no doubt it will prompt afew—but this afternoon at 1 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
There Was No GOP “Victory”
With President Barack Obama’s signature affixed to the economic stimulus bill, his landmark victory can be put in proper political context. ,None more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features