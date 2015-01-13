RSS

Tom Klubertanz

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Off the Cuff

curtains_whiterabbitredrabbit.jpg.jpe

This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more

Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more

Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more

Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Theater

blogimage19569.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I’d first heard David Sedaris’ voice on a twenty-year-old boom box in a college dormitory on the East Side. Halfway into my sophomore year in college, I was surfing through the stations when I heard the voice of Ira Glass—that guy who did Audio A.. more

Dec 5, 2010 9:59 PM Theater

blogimage11082.jpe

Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6134.jpe

There’s a temptation for young bluegrass bands, especially those rooted in the jam-rock scene, to exaggerate the genre’s rural qualities, playing up the twang and speeding up the tempos until they’re left with an unflattering send-up of more

Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

