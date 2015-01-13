Tom Klubertanz
Oconomowoc High School Theater Program Performs in Scotland
Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit with OAC
This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more
Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
White or Off White?
What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more
Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Art’ and Friends at Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more
Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures Complexity of 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Opens With 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sedaris' Elf In Elm Grove
I’d first heard David Sedaris’ voice on a twenty-year-old boom box in a college dormitory on the East Side. Halfway into my sophomore year in college, I was surfing through the stations when I heard the voice of Ira Glass—that guy who did Audio A.. more
Dec 5, 2010 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waitiki 7
Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Junior League Band
There’s a temptation for young bluegrass bands, especially those rooted in the jam-rock scene, to exaggerate the genre’s rural qualities, playing up the twang and speeding up the tempos until they’re left with an unflattering send-up of more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee