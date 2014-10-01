RSS

Tom Loeser

It could have been kindling, but art lovers should be thankful that Tom Loeser’s sculptural furniture and furniture-esque sculptures have not been committed to the flames. A new exhibition, “Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling,” at t... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:41 AM Visual Arts

University of Wisconsin-Madison art professor Tom Loeser teaches furniture design while creating his own serendipitous and witty furniture for solo and group exhibitions. His post modern/modern designs grace galleries and collections across the Un.. more

Feb 1, 2011 2:43 AM Visual Arts

A new exhibition recently opened last week at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum titled “Tom Loeser: Trees are the Biggest Vegetable” that brings to Milwaukee the fine art furniture of this University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Professor... more

Dec 7, 2010 4:59 AM Visual Arts

Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John’s “Young Folks”—a whistled ditty that suggests a doe-eyed, indie-pop version of Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting”—captured the hearts of the masses two summers ago, bringing more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Since Sin City, other films have tried to replicate the tone of Frank Miller’s graphic novels by using green screens and color corrections, including the blockbuster war epic 300 and the ridiculous super-hero disaster The Spirit, the first ... more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

