Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Brumder
Nov 24, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greendale’s ‘Little Mermaid’
Greendale Community Theatre offers an emotionally resonant staging of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice Theatre Opens ‘The Secret Garden’
Soulstice Theatre brings a simple melodic dream to the stage with a musical theater adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. The show runs through June 25. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Jake Revolver' at the Brumder
It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more
May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
The blues band with arguably the best name in Milwaukee isn’t out to reinvent or innovate anything on their latest album. That's perfectly fine, however, as Shake Your Boogie accomplishes its goal of bringing the party with hearty soulfulne... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Riverwest 24-Hour Bike Race—Ride On!
Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments