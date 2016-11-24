RSS

Tom Marks

Nov 24, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre offers an emotionally resonant staging of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

Soulstice Theatre brings a simple melodic dream to the stage with a musical theater adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. The show runs through June 25. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:03 PM Theater

It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more

May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The blues band with arguably the best name in Milwaukee isn’t out to reinvent or innovate anything on their latest album. That's perfectly fine, however, as Shake Your Boogie accomplishes its goal of bringing the party with hearty soulfulne... more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

