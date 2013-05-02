Tom Morello
Film Clips: May 2
Featuring interviews with activists and ground-zero footage from Madison, Forward documents the massive protests against Scott Walker that led to the recall campaign. Directed by Dusan Harminc and Matt Mullins, Forward includes more
May 2, 2013 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Paul Ryan Listens to Normal Music, Is Ridiculed For It
Following Mitt Romney\'s <a href=\"http://news.yahoo.com/why-didnt-romney-poll-bounce-vp-pick-112300469.html\">not-quite-mountain-moving</a> selection of Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, the media offered profiles of the VP hop.. more
Aug 17, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hauntfest: Neverland
Park haunted house, part dance party, Hauntfest at the Wisconsin State Fair park may be the oddest Halloween attraction in the region. This year, the 13,000-square-foot haunted house pays tribute to the late Michael Jackson and his iconic, ... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
The Pistols At Dawn
As we creep into the dog days of summer, it seems only fitting to score the season with the upbeat organ work and whammy bar fades of authentic surf rock. Madison’s The Pistols At Dawn, influenced as much by Nintendo start screens as The Ventures... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee