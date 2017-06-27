Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Death By Design' at the Brumder
Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more
Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Metal Fashion Show at Kochanski’s
Metalmay not be the first type of music many associate with fashionable attire,but at least a couple of Milwaukee designers want to counter thatpreconception. Jennifer Botcher of Firewalk Threadz and Danielle Strampp ofSuture Couture will be s.. more
Mar 12, 2015 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Kamikaze Cutesauce Approaches
Feb 3, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Three-Day, Three-Neighborhood "Arte Para Todos" Music Festival Debuts in February
Get ready for some impressive numbers: 70 Milwaukee-area bands will play more than 15 venues spanning three neighborhoods over three days as part of the inaugural "Arte Para Todos" (Art for Everyone) festival, which begins Friday, Feb. 27. Each da.. more
Jan 27, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
It's been a while since Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have played the Marcus Amphitheater—24 years, if you're keeping count. The veteran Heartland rock band will change that this summer when they return to the amphitheater for a Friday, June 28 .. more
Feb 28, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hollow Rhetoric of Regionalism
Now the co-chairman of the Milwaukee 7, anorganization allegedly formed to promote economic development within sevensoutheastern Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, is publicly opposing anypreference in the city for hiring its own citi... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments