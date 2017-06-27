RSS

Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:02 AM Summerfest Guide

Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 6, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   BJ The Chicago Kid Johnson Controls World Stage 10 p.m. On his major label debut, 2016�,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:01 AM Summerfest Guide

Mostly staying low in the mix, the shimmers and squalls of manipulated feedback coursing throughout Tyne Darling’s These Ghosts act like an ongoing commentary on the forlorn tableaux sung by someone who could claim victory in a Tom Petty im... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:57 PM Album Reviews

Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more

Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM On Music

On the latest episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly half hour of truth telling with the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we dedicate the show to Summerfest, sharing our picks, praises and critiques of this .. more

Jun 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

It's been a while since Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have played the Marcus Amphitheater—24 years, if you're keeping count. The veteran Heartland rock band will change that this summer when they return to the amphitheater for a Friday, June 28 .. more

Feb 28, 2013 12:00 PM On Music

This New Year's Eve (December 31), come on out to Down Under Lounge (710 N. Old World 3rd St.) for their New Year's Eve Bash! The fun starts at 9pm and includes a champagne toast at midnight, a food buffet and live music. The party is just ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

While critics have spilled the most ink debating the significance of Thank Me Later, the unexpectedly melancholy debut album from rap phenomenon Drake, this week sees the release of several other noteworthy albums. *  Tom Petty an.. more

Jun 15, 2010 3:21 PM On Music

Now the co-chairman of the Milwaukee 7, anorganization allegedly formed to promote economic development within sevensoutheastern Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, is publicly opposing anypreference in the city for hiring its own citi... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Peter Bogdanovich was part of a generation of 1960s film critics who brought serious analysis to the products of old Hollywood. Soon enough he became a filmmaker, and although he felt at odds with the early ‘70s generation of Hollywood mavericks,.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

With at least three solidly entertaining shows staged since late last year, a new opening at Carte Blanche Studios is quickly becoming something to look forward to every time. Its latest productiona staging of British playwright Michael Frayn’s fr.. more

Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

CATSan Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the poetry of T.S Eliot that has been hugely successful. In its nearly three decades on the road and on Broadway, the musical has sold countless tickets and probably millions of dollars’ worth of merc.. more

Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Exhibit A: “The proposed constitutional amendment would not prohibit state or local governments or a private entity from setting up a legal construct to provide privileges or benefits such as health insurance benefits, pension benefits, joint tax .. more

Feb 19, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   When Mike Brenner threatened last winter to closeHotcakes Gallery and leave Check out the MIGA Gallery Night map and eventsat migaonline.com. ,A&E Feature more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Tom Petty’s career has been remarkably consistent, as the man has yet to put out a bad album. From Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (1976) to Highway Companion (Petty’s 2006 solo album), all of Petty’s albums have featured at least one everlasting s... more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Thesurprise, thrown-together reunion of Tom Petty's teenage band, Mudcrutch,unvei   Tom Petty performs at the MarcusAmphitheater at Summerfest on July 5. ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Super Bowl XLII ended with a jaw-dropping, M. Night Shyamalan-styled twist an entire football season in the making, but those with little tolerance for surprises could at least take solace in the halftime show: Tom Petty offered none of them. It’s.. more

Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

