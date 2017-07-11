RSS

Tom Reed

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

Off the Cuff interviews boxing coach Ernie Haines who founded Team Certified out of the King Center to teach self-defense, teamwork and other important life lessons to young people. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:51 PM Theater

Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 2 Comments

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more

Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more

Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Theater

Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more

Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Theater

Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more

Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Theater

Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Once again Downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storm the Bastille” 5K run/ walk, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

 The Optimist Theatre debuts a prospective annual outdoor Shakespeare series with a production of The Tempest. Due to slightly haywire scheduling, I was unable to attend the show opening weekend. Thankfully, I had the evening open last night. Du.. more

Jun 25, 2010 10:58 PM Theater

