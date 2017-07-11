Tom Reed
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Team Certified Reaches Beyond the Ring
Off the Cuff interviews boxing coach Ernie Haines who founded Team Certified out of the King Center to teach self-defense, teamwork and other important life lessons to young people. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff 1 Comments
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more
Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Supernatural Drama in an Intimate Studio Setting
With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Theatre Gigante Stages a Three-Part Monologue Early Next Month
The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more
Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare Meets Noh Drama
Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Slamming With the Optimist
The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more
Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Return of Student, Faculty Art
Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Once again Downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storm the Bastille” 5K run/ walk, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Long Walk With Optimist's Tempest
The Optimist Theatre debuts a prospective annual outdoor Shakespeare series with a production of The Tempest. Due to slightly haywire scheduling, I was unable to attend the show opening weekend. Thankfully, I had the evening open last night. Du.. more
Jun 25, 2010 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater