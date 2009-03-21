RSS

Tom Reynolds

The basement of the Plymouth Church features a table of liquor bottles, a generous amount of orange animal print wall décor and a tasteful picture of Mark Hooker in drag as a fictitious singer named Angela Arden. It’s the set of Spiral Theatre’s .. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Friday dealt another blow to Milwaukee's beleaguered jazz fans: The Pabst Theater announced that, following the resignation of the program's title sponsor, it is canceling its long-running Hal Leonard Jazz Series. "While we will no longer promo.. more

Jan 12, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

  A right-wing Republican from West Allis has been recruiting conservative candidat www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Former state Sen. Tom Reynolds—thekooky right-wing legislator who allegedly asked his staffers if theywere virgins, and who superimposed the faces of his family on Mary andJoseph on their Christmas cards—is attempting a comeback. While ... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

