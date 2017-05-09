Tom Thoreson

RSS

Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more

Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more

It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more

