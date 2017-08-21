Tom Uttech
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Tom Uttech at Tory Folliard
Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more
Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Folliard's "Contemporary Prints" Presents Diversity of the Medium
With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city. At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more
Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Grand Door Opening @ Madison's Chazen Museum of Art
Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more
Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow
WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more
Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Manhattan Transfer Christmas Show
The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hayward Williams
Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Brown’s Body w/ Passafire
The American reggae act John Brown’s Body had been for years incorporating dub and electronic flourishes into their otherwise traditional roots sound before 2006, when bassist Scott Palmer succumbed to cancer. That tragedy triggered a slew ... more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage
After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the ’90s, Omaha’s Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003’s Ugly Organ, and 2006’s,Today more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee