Tom Uttech

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Visual Arts

Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Visual Arts

With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city.  At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more

Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Visual Arts

Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more

Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Visual Arts

WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more

Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM On Music

Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Visual Arts

"When I see all of you here, I don't know what to say, " began Tom Uttech at his gallery opening on Saturday afternoon, February 12.  "I hope I make it worth your time today." Tory Folliard brought back Uttech for his 8th solo show at her gal.. more

Mar 1, 2011 4:25 AM Visual Arts

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The American reggae act John Brown’s Body had been for years incorporating dub and electronic flourishes into their otherwise traditional roots sound before 2006, when bassist Scott Palmer succumbed to cancer. That tragedy triggered a slew ... more

May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the ’90s, Omaha’s Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003’s Ugly Organ, and 2006’s,Today more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

