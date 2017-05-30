RSS

Tom Waits

Tom Waits’ music has always had an affinity with the romance of jazz. New York trumpeter Aaron Shragge and his band, Innocent When You Dream, explore those jazz connections with their album of Waits’ songs, Dirt in the Ground. more

May 30, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more

May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more

Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Theater

On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more

Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Album Reviews

 Tapedfor a Cinemax broadcast in 1988, “Black & White Night” featured Roy Orbisonand an all-star band in what proved to be the singer’s final concert. Reissuednow on DVD, “Black & White Night” has endured as one of t.. more

Dec 13, 2013 7:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 SolomonBurke was a pioneering soul man when he signed with Atlantic Records in 1960.By the time he played the Montreux Festival 46 years later, he had settled intobeing a showman. The new concert DVD, Live at Montreux 2006 , finds Burke seated.. more

Jul 5, 2013 4:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hulking, aggressive, overlong and practically dripping with sun-baked, redneck testosterone, this six-disc, seven-hour package acts as an apt metaphor for the band itself. And what with this Allman Brothers-spinoff more

Nov 21, 2012 3:41 PM Album Reviews

Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more

Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more

Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Around MKE

On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. What was the final score, and who was the Brewers' 8th inning hero that day?The Brewers won 5-4 on a solo home run by Richie Sexson.What numbers are retired for the Milw.. more

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

  Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen all suffer from genius exhaustion. The Greendale ,Books more

Aug 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books

One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Inbetween getting engaged to Van Wilder and filming a make-out session with Penélo need ,CD Reviews more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

