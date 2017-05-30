Tom Waits
Innocent When You Dream: Dirt in the Ground
Tom Waits’ music has always had an affinity with the romance of jazz. New York trumpeter Aaron Shragge and his band, Innocent When You Dream, explore those jazz connections with their album of Waits’ songs, Dirt in the Ground. more
May 30, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Music of Tom Waits @ The Coffee House
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more
May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sam Butler: Raise Your Hands! (Severn Records)
On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Roy Orbison’s Finale
Tapedfor a Cinemax broadcast in 1988, “Black & White Night” featured Roy Orbisonand an all-star band in what proved to be the singer’s final concert. Reissuednow on DVD, “Black & White Night” has endured as one of t.. more
Dec 13, 2013 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Solomon Burke, Soul Man
SolomonBurke was a pioneering soul man when he signed with Atlantic Records in 1960.By the time he played the Montreux Festival 46 years later, he had settled intobeing a showman. The new concert DVD, Live at Montreux 2006 , finds Burke seated.. more
Jul 5, 2013 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gov’t Mule
Hulking, aggressive, overlong and practically dripping with sun-baked, redneck testosterone, this six-disc, seven-hour package acts as an apt metaphor for the band itself. And what with this Allman Brothers-spinoff more
Nov 21, 2012 3:41 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Nik Kovac
The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments
Cowboy Mouth w/ Junior Brown
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap CD (test)
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers Trivia
On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. What was the final score, and who was the Brewers' 8th inning hero that day?The Brewers won 5-4 on a solo home run by Richie Sexson.What numbers are retired for the Milw.. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Defying the Odds
Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen all suffer from genius exhaustion. The Greendale ,Books more
Aug 21, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Scarring Party
One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scarlett Johansson
Inbetween getting engaged to Van Wilder and filming a make-out session with Penélo need ,CD Reviews more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews