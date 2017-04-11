Tom Wanderer
Red Stuff Shoot From The Hip on 'Woodfaces'
Milwaukee rockers Red Stuff have never sounded more freewheeling than on their latest album, recorded during a single one-hour practice session and completely composed on the spot. more
Apr 11, 2017 Local Music
Cosmonauts w/ Sleepcomesdown and Red Stuff @ Cactus Club
Unable to be contained by the jam-packed four-day lineup at the Cactus Club later this month, the 2014 Milwaukee Psych Fest sports so much psychedelic music that it’s now spilled over into a few o,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 Concert Reviews
Bare Mutants w/ Moss Folk and Red Stuff @ Cactus Club
A robust local scene is a plus year round, but January is when you really feel thankful for it. Big names and national touring acts are, quite literally, like fair-weather friends. They seem almost omnipresent in the summer more
Jan 14, 2013 Concert Reviews