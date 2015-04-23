RSS

Tom Wilkinson

filmclips_littleboy.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Andrew Cadelago / Distributor: Open Road Films

A film that ultimately belongs to the Christian faith films genre, 'Little Boy' was executive produced by Roma Downey from 'Touched by an Angel' and her husband Mark Burnett. more

Apr 23, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

film_thesecondbestexoticmarigoldhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_unfinishedbusiness.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Photo by Jessica Miglio.

In Unfinished Business Vince Vaughn appears as a small business owner who travels to Germany with his two associates, Tom Wilkinson and Dave Franco. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:40 PM Film Clips

film_selma_selmamovie_com.jpg.jpe

selmamovie.com

Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

One of the pleasures of Jane Austen involves following the protagonist as she navigates a society as regulated as a chessboard. The laws governing inheritance are clearly defined; behavior between the sexes is carefully codified; the rules ... more

May 21, 2014 1:40 AM Film Reviews

<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more

Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8209.jpe

Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES