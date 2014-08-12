Tom Wilmeth
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: CSNY 1974 (Rhino Records)
From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more
Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Do Not Sell at Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt for the World’s Rarest 78rpm Records (Scribner), by Amanda Petrusich
Amanda Petrusich emerges from one of the music world’s darker corners to share her barely believable findings. She describes collectors of pre-war blues records who are so focused in their pursuit as to make Dylan obsessives appear normal. ... more
Aug 12, 2014 12:53 AM Tom Wilmeth Books
Chronicling an American genius in 'Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism,' by Thomas Brothers
Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more
Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Tom Wilmeth Books
Grace Kelly
This album is a great reminder of why I still go to concerts. I recently enjoyed a performance by alto saxophonist Grace Kelly, whose hard bop jazz sensibilities showed impressive maturity. Kelly’s new concert release in no way more
Apr 19, 2013 8:22 PM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: CSNY 1974 (Rhino Records)
From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more
Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Do Not Sell at Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt for the World’s Rarest 78rpm Records (Scribner), by Amanda Petrusich
Amanda Petrusich emerges from one of the music world’s darker corners to share her barely believable findings. She describes collectors of pre-war blues records who are so focused in their pursuit as to make Dylan obsessives appear normal. ... more
Aug 12, 2014 12:53 AM Tom Wilmeth Books
Chronicling an American genius in 'Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism,' by Thomas Brothers
Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more
Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Tom Wilmeth Books
Grace Kelly
This album is a great reminder of why I still go to concerts. I recently enjoyed a performance by alto saxophonist Grace Kelly, whose hard bop jazz sensibilities showed impressive maturity. Kelly’s new concert release in no way more
Apr 19, 2013 8:22 PM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
The One: The Life and Music of James Brown (Gotham Books), by R.J. Smith
This biography is called The One, but the title does not refer to its subject, James Brown. Instead, “the one” is a reference to the way Brown orchestrated his music with an unyielding emphasis on the first beat of every... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:41 PM Tom Wilmeth Books
Neil Young & The International Harvesters
It's hard to separate the music from the events surrounding Neil Young's career in the mid-1980s. I mean, how many artists get sued by their own record company for not sounding enough like themselves? Few, but this what Geffen Records did t... more
Aug 7, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Girls
Wow! A band with horns. And a steel guitar. And a Mellotron! And plenty of mood. And an ethereal voice appropriately hidden in the mix. And interesting songs. And guitars that sound like they are on loan from Chris Isaak’s Silvertone at th... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Hank Williams
As a performer and composer of country songs, Hank Williams had absolute, rock-solid consistency. Williams’ writing credentials have never been in question, and with Hank Williams Revealed—the second three-CD set of songs intended for one-t... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Hank Williams
When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Society’s Child: My Autobiography
Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Books 2 Comments
Willie Nelson: An Epic Life
&n,Books more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Books
Portraits and Observations: The Essays of Truman Capote
Similar to viewingscarce footage of John Coltrane or hearing an unknown concert recording Summer Crossing, ,Books more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Books