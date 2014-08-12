RSS

Tom Wilmeth

From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more

Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Album Reviews

Amanda Petrusich emerges from one of the music world’s darker corners to share her barely believable findings. She describes collectors of pre-war blues records who are so focused in their pursuit as to make Dylan obsessives appear normal. ... more

Aug 12, 2014 12:53 AM Books

Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more

Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Books

This album is a great reminder of why I still go to concerts. I recently enjoyed a performance by alto saxophonist Grace Kelly, whose hard bop jazz sensibilities showed impressive maturity. Kelly’s new concert release in no way more

Apr 19, 2013 8:22 PM Album Reviews

From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more

Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Album Reviews

Amanda Petrusich emerges from one of the music world’s darker corners to share her barely believable findings. She describes collectors of pre-war blues records who are so focused in their pursuit as to make Dylan obsessives appear normal. ... more

Aug 12, 2014 12:53 AM Books

Context. This is the sole reason Thomas Brothers is dedicating years of his life to writing books chronicling the world and the art of Louis Armstrong. His mission is to provide context concerning the emergence of this musical genius into A... more

Mar 20, 2014 6:01 PM Books

This album is a great reminder of why I still go to concerts. I recently enjoyed a performance by alto saxophonist Grace Kelly, whose hard bop jazz sensibilities showed impressive maturity. Kelly’s new concert release in no way more

Apr 19, 2013 8:22 PM Album Reviews

theone.jpg.jpe

This biography is called The One, but the title does not refer to its subject, James Brown. Instead, “the one” is a reference to the way Brown orchestrated his music with an unyielding emphasis on the first beat of every... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:41 PM Books

blogimage15676.jpe

It's hard to separate the music from the events surrounding Neil Young's career in the mid-1980s. I mean, how many artists get sued by their own record company for not sounding enough like themselves? Few, but this what Geffen Records did t... more

Aug 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13792.jpe

Wow! A band with horns. And a steel guitar. And a Mellotron! And plenty of mood. And an ethereal voice appropriately hidden in the mix. And interesting songs. And guitars that sound like they are on loan from Chris Isaak’s Silvertone at th... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9941.jpe

As a performer and composer of country songs, Hank Williams had absolute, rock-solid consistency. Williams’ writing credentials have never been in question, and with Hank Williams Revealed—the second three-CD set of songs intended for one-t... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage5212.jpe

When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more

Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4571.jpe

Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage2881.jpe

&n,Books more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage1191.jpe

Similar to viewingscarce footage of John Coltrane or hearing an unknown concert recording Summer Crossing, ,Books more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES