Tomato Fight
East Side Tomato Romp Returns September 12
The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwingtomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the BestBloody Mary Competition.In addition to.. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak
This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ke$ha
There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments