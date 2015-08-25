RSS

Tomato Fight

tomatoromp3.jpg.jpe

http://www.theeastside.org/happenings/tomato-romp

The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwingtomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the BestBloody Mary Competition.In addition to.. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Around MKE

curtains_robnovak.jpg.jpe

Pink Banana

This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage11994.jpe

There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10993.jpe

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES