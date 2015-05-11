Tomato
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin Will Headline Rhythm Lab's Micro-Fest
Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts “Rhythm Lab Radio,” a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody. Th.. more
May 11, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
American Euros Brings Street Food Indoors
For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more
Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Moles, Tapas and More
Riviera Maya opened its doors almost a decade ago when the intersection of Howell, Lincoln and Kinnickinnic was just beginning to bloom. This Mexican restaurant fits right in with a stylish décor that includes artistic concrete floors, a sl... more
Dec 5, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
‘Search for the Perfect Tomato’ at Boswell Book Co.
Tomatoes, those sweet, succulent fruits that are often (alas, incorrectly) referred to as "vegetables" in grocery stores and cookbooks, have grown to become America’s most popular garden annuals. In the new book Ripe: The Search for the Pe more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Tomato Salad with Feta
For the recipe: 6 medium sized tomatoes of your choosing (I prefer ripe Romas) ,Just Cook It more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink