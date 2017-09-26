RSS
TomKen’s
Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel
We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!