RSS

Tommy Lee Jones

criminalfilm.jpg.jpe

When we first meet Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) in Criminal, he is chained to the bars and fed with a box dropped through the overhead grating. Glowering and hard-faced, Jericho lacks empathy, emotion, impulse control. He isn’t an ideal ... more

Apr 19, 2016 2:34 PM Film Reviews

barbershop.jpg.jpe

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

jfk.jpg.jpe

Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more

Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

Elvis may have been the star of his first movie, but he played only a supporting role in this post-Civil War drama. Love Me Tender (1956), out now on Blu-ray, was a competent B movie from the old studio system, with more

Aug 5, 2013 5:41 PM Home Movies

  Lincoln and Stephen Spielberg may have been cheated at theOscars this year, but no one disputes Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Actor award forhis unforgettable performance as the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln has been re.. more

Mar 16, 2013 4:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more

Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

The Civil War marked one of the sharpest turning points in America’s story, and none of its leading figures looms higher in memory than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, that familiar face from the $5 bill has seldom been seen in more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9111.jpe

A Christmas Gift for You ,CD Reviews more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Joel and Ethan Coen had been off-stride for several years, proffering a charmless remake of The Ladykillers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man Who Wasn’t There. With No Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers venture into darker territo.. more

Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage707.jpe

Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES