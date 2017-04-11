RSS

Tommy Thompson

At last, Wisconsin’s record-high energy rates—set by the regulated monopoly WE Energies and allowed by a lax Public Service Commission—are under scrutiny. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:15 PM Expresso 10 Comments

“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

Photo by Terri Williams

Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the national People’s Action Institute to urge the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to adopt new, national rules reining in payday lenders. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 6 Comments

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin’s role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Getty Images

It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Around MKE

Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more

Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Expresso

With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more

Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM More Sports

The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be more

Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Taking Liberties

“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more

Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more

Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Taking Liberties

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM News Features

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

Supporters of U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Baldwingathered at her Milwaukee campaign headquarters to have a chat about the recordof her Republican rival, Tommy Thompson.The panelists—state Rep. Sandy Pasch, state Rep.JoCasta Zamarripa and MPS .. more

Oct 31, 2012 10:06 PM Daily Dose

Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more

Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Expresso

The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Taking Liberties

You won’t find two candidates more diametrically opposed, former Gov. Tommy Thompson told a Milwaukee Press Club gathering earlier this month about his attempt to beat Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

