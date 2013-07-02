Tomorrow Sound
Paul Cebar is Kickstarting a New Tomorrow Sound Album
With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however,.. more
Jul 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Paul Cebar Explores That Tomorrow Sound
“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Cool Fool Kite Festival
Milwaukee celebrates New Year’s Day with two bold, winter-weather-defying traditions: the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach, where hundreds of lunatics shiver in Lake Michigan, and the neighboring Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park,... more
Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
4AD Gives Away Mini SXSW Compilation
Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul Cebar and Tomorrow Sound
Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee