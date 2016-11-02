RSS

Ton Johnson

tumblr_ocufrsjvnh1vf0wldo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Nov 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_grandcomedyhour.jpg.jpe

milwaukeecomedy.com

As always, comedy continues. It’s nice to know that on a week so impossibly bursting at the seams with holiday show openings. there’s still comedy. Good, old standard stage comedy that may or may not necessarily have anything to do with the holida.. more

Dec 1, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Scenic designer R.H. Graham’s set for the UW-Milwaukee production of Lovers’ Quarrels rendered the background in visuals that could be from the sketchbook of a classical master artist. In contrast to the precise sketches in black, white and... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10979.jpe

From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more

May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES