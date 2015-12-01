Toni Collette
Film Clips 12.2.15
Upset by the gathering of his dysfunctional family for Christmas, young Max rejects the holiday—an act that incites the wrath of the punisher of misbehaving children straight out of Alpine folklore, Krampus. more
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 8
A washed-up TV host (Pierce Brosnan) pauses before jumping from a tall building in London. Next thing he knows, three other wannabe suicides line up behind him: a failed grunge musician (Aaron Paul), a hard-pressed mom (Toni Collette) and a... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Way, Way Back
Summer vacation is the time when teens come of age: it’s a familiar theme in movies and for good reason. Teenagers often have life-altering summers, sometimes in the aftermath of high school graduation and more
Jul 14, 2013 11:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mary and Max
Picking a random name and address from a New York phone directory, an eight-year old Australian girl writes a letter to a stranger that leads to a lifelong if sometimes thorny friendship with a 44-year old Manhattan man. And no, they never excha.. more
Jul 3, 2010 12:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
