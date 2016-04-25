RSS

Tonic Tavern

tonic.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Andrew Feller

As part of the Arte Para Todos festival, Tonic Tavern hosted a lively, hip-hop-leaning bill (with one major outlier). more

Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

12805663_10153903793081061_8699848438445187887_n.jpg.jpe

More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more

Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

aroundmke_jazz.jpg.jpe

As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more

May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

blogimage18032.jpe

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

blogimage17764.jpe

Power-pop is a genre that has seen its better day—and that was sometime in 1972. And yet, on its second CD, The Mike Benign Compulsion delivers a perfectly shaped blast of power-pop with “My Michelle,” a short, pointed, fiercely tuneful more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

You can file this away among things I couldn't care less about but you readers might be interested in. The NBA owners and players have reached a tentative agreement and are saying that the league will start playing on Christmas Day. (Of course, .. more

Nov 26, 2011 3:08 PM More Sports

July 5, 2010—not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have sin... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage11662.jpe

Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Musician Paul (Reno Nevada) Jonas’ dreamto own a bar has been realized with the ope If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES