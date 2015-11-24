RSS
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tonic
Expect plenty of post-grunge flashbacks when Tonic takes the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. After all, “If You Could Only See” was rock radio's most-played song of 1997, and “Open Up Your Eyes” was pretty ubiquitous, too. The band a... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
