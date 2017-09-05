Tony Bennett
Sinatra Swings at the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 3-9
Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Amy Winehouse Story
Dec 1, 2015 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap: The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern (Columbia/APM Records)
On Silver Lining, Tony Bennett returns to a familiar format, singing with the accompaniment of a jazz pianist—in this case, Bill Charlap. The material comes from the songbook of Jerome Kern, whose melodies helped define America in the 1930s... more
Oct 13, 2015 6:26 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Tony Bennett @ The Riverside Theater
It was a brief slip when Tony Bennett mentioned at The Riverside Theater Friday how he’d been singing professionally for 50 years. He quickly corrected himself and said it’s been 60 years. It w,Concert Reviews more
Jun 9, 2014 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Tony Bennett In Triplicate
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its cabaret season with a crisp, classy tribute to a great American singer, the still-performing Tony Bennett. What the production lacks in the actual presence of Bennett it more than makes more
Aug 29, 2013 6:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Paying Tribute to Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett is still very much alive. The legendary singer has performed for well over half a century and still tours regularly. The winner of 17 Grammys and two Emmys has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. There’s little doubt th... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bennett & Brubeck
Jazz concerts on the White House lawn were not considered usual events—at least not until John F. Kennedy lived in the president’s house. One of the great White House concerts of that era was a performance by the Dave Brubeck more
Jul 24, 2013 12:41 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Alec Wilder (University of Illinois Press), by Philip Lambert
Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder’s songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical more
Mar 28, 2013 5:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tony Bennett
As anybody who has ever seen VH1 knows, music history is packed with great comeback tales, but few have been more remarkable than Tony Bennett's. Popular throughout the '50s and '60s, the pop and jazz crooner fell upon hard times... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
From Milwaukee to Vegas and Back Again
In a career spanning more than half a century, Milwaukee’s Richard Eliot has played guitar on recordings by Elvis Presley and Perry Como, Patti Page and Harry James. He went on tour with Sammy Davis Jr. and Shirley MacLaine. And during his ... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Finding Second Sun
Recently, a sister friend invited me to attend her cousin's performance who tours internationally, acclaimed for a live DJ/ electronic fusion. Erica hadn't seen him since she was a child, but he was in town and he wanted us at the show and ... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Llysa Spencer Music Feature