We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
Attorney General Should Investigate School Superintendent Bribery
We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more
Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Hey Wisconsin: Vote!
In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Is Walker’s K-12 Promise Too Good To Be True?
Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more
Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public
Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
How the Budget Sausage Is Made
This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 22 Comments
Scott Walker Attacks Public Education—Again
It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
Evers: Voucher Deal as a Trojan Horse
May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin May Be Violating a Child’s Constitutional Right to an Education
Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more
May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Winning Elections
Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more
Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Vote April 2
Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Evers v. Pridemore for State Superintendent
On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more
Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Reforms, What Reforms?
It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Hunting the Tiger
Jun 28, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Question of the Week for Democratic Candidates
In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the second installment... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nov 10, 2010 11:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Pushback on Education Reform Bill
Apr 20, 2010 9:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose