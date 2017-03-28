RSS

Tony Evers

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Expresso 7 Comments

In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more

Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Expresso 22 Comments

It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Expresso 18 Comments

May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Daily Dose

Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more

May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Expresso

Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more

Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Taking Liberties

 ,News Features more

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more

Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM News Features

It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM News Features

<p> An evil corporation with an innocuous name, Redleaf, lurks in the shadows of <em>The Hunter</em>, and its reach extends to the remotest corners of the Earth. Willem Dafoe plays the titular stalker, Martin David, a freelance enforcer hired by .. more

Jun 28, 2012 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the second installment... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

Late last year the Milwaukee alt-pop group Testa Rosa followed up their dreamy 2007 self-titled debut with a sophomore album, II , that’s even prettier and catchier, building on the influences of ’90s groups like Throwing Muses and more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Goats & Monkeys continues a very active season of staged readings this coming weekend as it presents a “book in hand exploration,” of John Dryden’s All For Love—a late 17th century re-telling of Antony and Cleopatra. A fiercely formal work, t.. more

Nov 10, 2010 11:24 AM Theater

The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more

Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Theater

Apr 20, 2010 9:39 PM Daily Dose

