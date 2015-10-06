Tony Hawk
Shut Up About Tony Hawk's Price
If the internet is to be believed, Last Tuesday’s release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is the single worst event in human history. With an aggregate Metacritic score of 34, the Birdman’s latest outing sits as the second worst reviewed PlayStation 4.. more
Oct 6, 2015 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cardinals
A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee