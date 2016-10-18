RSS

Tony Levin

albumreview_stickmen.jpg.jpe

Stick Men’s Prog Noir would not sound out of place heard next to any number of post-1980 Robert Fripp-King Crimson LPs with its oddly angled tuneful melodies and slightly askew yet utterly coherent rhythms. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Album Reviews

 Peter Gabriel prefaces his concert documentary, Back to Front—Live in London , with a fewthoughts about masks. In Western society masks are seen as objects ofconcealment, but in other cultures they can be tools of revelation. He ca.. more

Jun 27, 2014 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

 PeterGabriel was the star that did everything possible to monkey wrench his stardom,refusing even the basic step of titling his first four albums because thatwould seem too much like advertising, he explained. Gabriel had hits anyway,but hi.. more

Nov 23, 2012 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hey Becky, it’s your birthday. Yay! Congratulations lady friend. You are 27 today. Oh my God, you are like so old. Jk. Lol. But, seriously. It’s your day. You call the shots. Whatever you want to do, it will happen. If you want to go out fo... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy 9 Comments

When you cross thethreshold of a Neroli Spa, the world outside becomes a distant memory. You canlose yourself in the tranquil treatment rooms while you indulge your body,del,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES