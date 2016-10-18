Tony Levin
Stick Men: Prog Noir (MoonJune)
Stick Men’s Prog Noir would not sound out of place heard next to any number of post-1980 Robert Fripp-King Crimson LPs with its oddly angled tuneful melodies and slightly askew yet utterly coherent rhythms. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Peter Gabriel Live
Peter Gabriel prefaces his concert documentary, Back to Front—Live in London , with a fewthoughts about masks. In Western society masks are seen as objects ofconcealment, but in other cultures they can be tools of revelation. He ca.. more
Jun 27, 2014 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Peter Gabriel’s So
PeterGabriel was the star that did everything possible to monkey wrench his stardom,refusing even the basic step of titling his first four albums because thatwould seem too much like advertising, he explained. Gabriel had hits anyway,but hi.. more
Nov 23, 2012 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Memo: Don’t Forget Becky’s Birthday on Tuesday
Hey Becky, it’s your birthday. Yay! Congratulations lady friend. You are 27 today. Oh my God, you are like so old. Jk. Lol. But, seriously. It’s your day. You call the shots. Whatever you want to do, it will happen. If you want to go out fo... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 9 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Day Spa
When you cross thethreshold of a Neroli Spa, the world outside becomes a distant memory. You canlose yourself in the tranquil treatment rooms while you indulge your body,del,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009