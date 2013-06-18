Tony Memmel
Tony Memmel Spreads Hope Through Music
Not many Milwaukee area musicians are able to earn a living and tour the country as full-time singer-songwriters. And exactly one of them has managed to do so without a left arm. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:48 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Lisa Ridgely, Kinth, Tony Memmel
As J. Flash, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jeff Flashinski has been releasing some of the city\'s most wide-ranging records, albums evenly divided between abstracted folk and ambient instrumentals. He now admits the contrast between the two styles w.. more
May 4, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Geek Night
Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a weekly event called Geek Night, an informal gathering where patrons play video- and board-games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee