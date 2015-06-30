Tony Revolori
Dope
Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Dope
Raised in the Los Angeles projects by his mother (Kimberly Elise), Malcolm (Shameik Moore) aspires to Harvard, plays punk music with his pals (Tony Revolori and Kiersey Clemons) and is obse,Film clips more
Jun 22, 2015 10:50 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews