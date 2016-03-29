RSS

Tony Staskunas

The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM News 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more

Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The basement of the Plymouth Church features a table of liquor bottles, a generous amount of orange animal print wall décor and a tasteful picture of Mark Hooker in drag as a fictitious singer named Angela Arden. It’s the set of Spiral Theatre’s .. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

