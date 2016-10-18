RSS

Tony Visconti

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more

Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Around MKE

Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Off the Cuff

Photo credit: Howard Pitkow

In a touching interview, producer Tony Visconti talks about his long history with David Bowie and his tribute project Holy Holy. more

Apr 6, 2016 2:15 PM Music Feature

During the first phase of his solo career, Alejandro Escovedo certainly made some fine albums... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

