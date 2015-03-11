RSS

Tony Williams

Right from the opening blast of horns and stealthy walking bass on Still Out to Lunch! Russ Johnson transports listeners to modern jazz at its peak, Eric Dolphy’s 1964 Out to Lunch. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:18 PM Album Reviews

Driven by passion and poverty, the legendary Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow embarked on a murderous two-year crime spree during the Great Depression. In the A&E Channel documentaries on this DVD, the couple lived by stealing, maintained clo... more

Nov 17, 2013 7:55 PM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES