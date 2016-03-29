Tony Zielinski
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Streetcar Moves Ahead, But Is It Unstoppable?
This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Milwaukee Streetcar Can Move Ahead Even If Opponents Collect Signatures for a Referendum
Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
What’s Next for the Milwaukee Streetcar?
Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Will the City Council Support the Bay View Teacher Housing Plan?
A plan to convert the vacant Dover Street School into reasonably priced apartments designed for teachers will be coming before the Milwaukee Common Council. As we more
Apr 18, 2014 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Change Coming to Bay View
Tensions rose last week as the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) #44 approved a $350,000 plan to revitalize Bay View’s main commercial more
Jun 18, 2013 10:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Fools 4 Tragedy Reading to Benefit Hunger Task Force
There's something to be said for style. And you've got to respect the style of Fools For Tragedy . . . a group that has had the audience sit onstage for a performance while actors sit in the house . . . a theatre company that has staged a show at.. more
Oct 24, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 14: Pierce v. Zielinski
Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski and Jan Pierce are vying to represent District 14 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 14? Verify your voter registration and distr.. more
Mar 15, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act
“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 17 Comments
Carmen Rizzo
Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Great Peshtigo Fire
As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alterra’s Possible Bay View Expansion
The Milwaukee Common Council signed off on a plan to allow Alterra Coffee Roasters to pursue tax-free industrial revenue bonds for a smattering of new projects around the countytwo projects in the city, and two in the suburbs. The most con.. more
Apr 13, 2010 7:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bay View Alterra Meeting on Monday
Apr 9, 2010 6:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee's Best Alderperson
Runners-up:Nik Kovac, Michael Murphy,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009
Richard Lloyd and the Sufi-Monkeys w/ Testa Rosa
Television’s 1977 debut Marquee Moon alone assures that Richard Lloyd will be included on lists of the greatest guitar players of all time for generations to come. After Television’s 1978 breakup, Lloyd carried on as a sometimes solo ar,Tod... more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Solar Housing in the Works in Bay View
“EcoBay,” to be located on a 5.6-acre site on Logan Avenue and Bay Streetin Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Rotting Christ
Even by the lofty standards of heavy metal, the Greek band Rotting Christ stands out as particularly blasphemous. Their inflammatory moniker has sparked the ire of plenty of Catholic and Christian groups, a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee