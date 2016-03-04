Tool Shed
The Tool Shed Announces Milwaukee SHARE
The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, issponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual HealthAnd Relationship Education). The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 throughApril 10, and will focus on provid.. more
Mar 4, 2016 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Ruthie answers a question from a reader hoping to spice things up at home with his husband and plugs exciting events including Kink Night at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 8; White Elephant Gift Exchange at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Jan. 10... more
Jan 5, 2016 10:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Can Sexual Problems Be ‘All in Your Head’?
Stuart fields a question from a reader wondering how to discern whether sexual problems such as lack of desire and premature ejaculation have psychological or physical causes. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:26 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Husband Is A Crossdresser
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader who has just learned that her husband is a crossdresser and wonders what this means about his identity, future actions and their relationship. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Is Breastfeeding Affected By Nipple Clamps?
Laura Anne Stuart fields a question about potential effects of nipple pincher/clamp use on breastfeeding. Madison Young, a kinky artist-director-actress and a new mother, weighs in on the issue. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:37 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Body-Safe Vaginal Moisturizers
Laura Anne Stuart discusses body-safe vaginal moisturizers. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:09 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Instead of Feeling Pleasure, I Feel Pain When I’m Close to Orgasm
Laura Anne Stuart fields a question from a reader who experiences pain or lack of sensation when close to orgasm. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
HPV: Is Woman-to-Woman Transmission Possible?
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader wondering about HPV transmission between women. more
Dec 16, 2014 9:58 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
When a Partner Doesn’t Take Your Boundaries Seriously
After meeting with college students for a sex Q&A, Laura Anne Stuart discusses sexual boundaries, how they may change over time and healthy strategies for communicating with partners about them. more
Dec 10, 2014 9:36 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Partner Wants Sex Less Than I Do
I am a 26-year-old male in a three-year relationship with my 23-year-old girlfriend. I have tried to have multiple conversations about our sex life. She is unresponsive and makes me feel like I’m a freak because more
Dec 2, 2014 9:37 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Choosing and Using Glass Toys
One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, “Oooh...glass. Those are so... more
Nov 25, 2014 11:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Are Your Sex Toys Toxic?
Any time I teach a “Sex Toys 101” class, I talk about the materials from which these toys are made. Most Americans assume that if you can buy something in a store, it more
Nov 12, 2014 12:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Are Large-Size Condoms Really Necessary?
How big should a guy be to wear or actually fit into a Magnum condom? Do normal ones really inhibit their pleasure that much?I believe that condoms in different sizes and shapes are absolutely necessary to men’s comfort and pleasure, and I ... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:51 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Using Dilators to Make Sex More Comfortable
Every once in a while at Ye Olde Sex Toy Shoppe, there seems to be a distinct uptick in people coming in to ask about a specific topic. Recently, we’ve had quite a few folks seeking more information about using dilators to make vaginal pene... more
Oct 28, 2014 11:45 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Sponges: Birth Control, Menstrual Product or Both?
From the “Questions People Ask at the Tool Shed” files: This week, we had a customer query us about the different functions a sponge can perform in the vagina. Yes! In addition to serving as a household cleaning tool, sponges can also p... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:43 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The (Almost) Impossible Dream: Orgasm During Intercourse
I’ve been dating my boyfriend for a little over two years now. While we have an active sex life and I enjoy that in general, I don’t really get all that excited about physical sex itself. I like making out and fooling around and more
Oct 15, 2014 3:13 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Sex and Disability
Recently, I attended Momentum, a conference on feminism, sexuality and relationships. There were many thought-provoking sessions (I was especially intrigued by Esther Perel’s closing statements on sex and the American work ethic), but I le... more
Oct 7, 2014 12:53 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Getting More Sex in a Long-Term Relationship
How do I initiate more “knocking the boots” in an eight-year relationship?Sex in a long-term relationship typically has a different pace and feel from sex in a new relationship. During those heady early days with a new partner, levels more
Sep 23, 2014 12:22 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Face-to-Face Anal Sex
What is the easiest way to have anal sex and look your partner in the face?People of all genders, and partners of all gender combinations, enjoy anal sex for many different reasons, and there are as many different creative more
Sep 17, 2014 12:43 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Height Difference
I’m 4-foot-11, and I had sexual intercourse with a man who was 6-foot-7. I found that the sex we had was hard for me to deal with when it came to the positions that we did. I’ve always thought that my height is the problem in my relationshi... more
Aug 24, 2014 10:27 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress