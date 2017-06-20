Tosa Farmers Market
The Naked Baker Strips Cookies of Artificial Ingredients
A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker.
Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Hawthorne Coffee’s Education in Java
Hawthorne Coffee Roasters offers java expertise; a quirky, comfortable ambiance; and superb light and dark roasts.
Feb 2, 2016 2:56 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Vintage Dining Around Milwaukee
By "vintage dining" I don't mean taking a chance on last week's leftovers. Rather, thenext few weeks around Milwaukee hold a handful of culinary events, each of which bears an interesting relationship to the past. Bon appétit!The Brown Bottl..
May 19, 2015 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The New Sausage in Town
In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you'll
Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
New Media
Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of "new" and "old" media in the Charles Allis Art Museum's exhibit "New M
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee