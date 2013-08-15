RSS

Total Emersion

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre plays with the simple complexes of human connection in its opening show of the season--Yasmina Reza's Art. Friendship is tested between three men in a brilliantly-executed play that manifests itself on a beautifully m.. more

Aug 15, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, The Disclaimer takes place right at the top of the lunch hour, so it was probably only a matter of time until we turned the conversati.. more

Jul 25, 2013 5:15 PM On Music

Raised in Milwaukee, having earned an MFA in dance from UWM, and nowliving in New York Ci TotalEmersion = Emotion Emission Immersion ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

New York choreographer and Milwaukee expatriate Catey Ott brings a quartet of dancers to town (including fellow one-time Milwaukeeans Barbi Powers and Jes Louise Schultz) for a program called Total Emersion. Set to musical compositions by R... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

