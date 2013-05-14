Total Life Forever
For Foals, the Third Time’s the Charm
Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more
May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Sub Pop is Kind of Killing it Lately
After launching the year with Beach House’s personal-best Teen Dream, then following it up with adored niche records from Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore, Dum Dum Girls and The Ruby Suns, Sub Pop Records continues its strong 2010 with a trio of.. more
May 14, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men
The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the Brit Ribbon of Gold ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee