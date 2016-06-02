RSS
Toto
Upcoming Auditions for Toto in the Wizard of Oz (really.)
I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli.. more
Jun 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Classical Happening: Bel Canto
Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more
May 12, 2015 7:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
